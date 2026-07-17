The District of Columbia National Guard has commissioned its first maritime security vessel this week, giving the unit a waterborne capability to support security at major events and overall homeland defense in the nation’s capital.

The vessel is assigned to the 260th Special Purpose Brigade, which was created in response to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in 2025 to address a “crime emergency” in Washington, D.C.

The order called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to establish a specialized unit within the D.C. National Guard dedicated to “ensuring public safety and order” and strengthening coordination between military forces and civilian security agencies responsible for protecting the nation’s capital.

The new vessel expands that mission into the city’s waterways.

“Homeland defense is a team sport. We’re the connective tissue between military response and the agencies that secure the capital every day,” Army Col. Larry Doane, commander of the 260th Special Purpose Brigade, said in a release.

The vessel was acquired through a partnership with the U.S. Navy and is the first maritime security vessel operated by an Army unit in Washington, D.C.

With protected airspace, federal buildings, overlapping jurisdictions and two major waterways, Washington presents an uncommon security environment. The vessel will support waterborne security operations during major events in the city, such as Fourth of July celebrations.

“When symbols of freedom are center stage, like on the Fourth of July, some bad actors might see a target. In such cases, we pivot on a dime and defend the capital,” Doane said. “But even more important than the pivot is the deterrence of presence, high-level training and equipment that prevents the attack in the first place.”

The vessel also supports the brigade’s ongoing modernization of the 547th Transportation Company, which has expanded its fleet to improve mobility through large crowds, urban terrain and restricted areas during security operations.

A member of the U.S. Army National Guard conducts maintenance checks on a vessel at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., on July 8, 2026. (Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson/U.S. Army National Guard)

The brigade plans to add four more vessels and is working with the Navy to select platforms that can operate with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department’s fleet during security missions.

Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, the D.C. National Guard’s interim commander, said the new capability builds on the organization’s long history of adapting to evolving threats.

“For 224 years, the District of Columbia National Guard has answered our nation’s call by evolving to meet the challenges of every generation,” Blanchard said in a statement. “This new maritime capability is more than a vessel — it is an investment in the partnerships, readiness and modern capabilities that enable us to better support the local, state and federal agencies that protect our nation’s capital every day.”