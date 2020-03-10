Two Marine Raiders killed in Iraq while clearing a tunnel of ISIS fighters identified

The Department of Defense has identified two Marine Raiders who were killed Sunday in Iraq while clearing a tunnel complex full of Islamic State fighters.

Gunnery Sgt. Diego D. Pongo, 34, of Simi Valley, California, and Capt. Moises A. Navas, 34, of Germantown, Maryland, were the two Marines killed, according to a Department of Defense press release Tuesday morning.

Both Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

The Marines were working with Iraqi special operators in a large operation to clear out ISIS outposts in the southern Makhmur Mountains in Iraq, Marine Corps Times reported Monday.

The Marines were working with Iraqi special operators in a large operation to clear out ISIS outposts in the southern Makhmur Mountains in Iraq, Marine Corps Times reported Monday.

The fighting was so intense and the region so remote it took coalition forces six hours to recover the bodies of the two Marines, according to officials.

The military estimated that between 17–19 ISIS fighters were killed in the operation.

The two Marines were part of Operation Inherent Resolve, a multinational operation started in 2014 tasked with defeating ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The two new deaths bring the total of troops killed in action as part of OIR to 19, according to the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

The last American service member killed in combat as part of Operation Inherent Resolve was also a Marine Raider ― Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer, 35, of Mancos, Colorado.

Koppenhafer died in August 2019 while advising Iraqi forces in its fight against the Islamic State in Ninewah province, Iraq, Marine Corps Times previously reported.

“Marine Forces Special Operations Command is deeply saddened to announce the deaths of two Marine Raiders supporting Operation Inherent Resolve," Gunnery Sgt. Lynn Kinney, MARSOC spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday.