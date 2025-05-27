A bill recently introduced in Congress would upgrade a Silver Star Medal to a Medal of Honor for a recon Marine who fought through severe injuries while under attack on a mission in the jungles of Vietnam in 1967.

Retired Maj. Jim Capers received the Silver Star in 2010 for those actions, but supporters believe his valor deserves the nation’s highest military honor.

House Resolution 3377, sponsored by Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., was filed — and coupled with a letter to President Donald Trump — on May 13 and remains in the House Armed Services Committee as of Monday.

The letter, signed in February by six U.S. senators and 41 representatives, details Capers’ actions and asks the president to review the award for the purpose of an upgrade.

In late March 1967, Marine 2nd Lt. Jim Capers stepped off on a four-day patrol into the jungles near Phú Lộc, South Vietnam.

Capers, recently promoted via a battlefield commission to second lieutenant, led nine 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company Marines alongside a dog named “King.”

The mission was to observe a North Vietnamese Army regiment and protect the flank of Company M, 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines.

On the final day of their mission, enemy claymore mines exploded, triggering an attack on his team. Capers received multiple wounds from both the explosion and the “dense barrages of direct and indirect enemy fire” that followed.

Suffering two broken legs and heavy bleeding, Capers continued fighting and directed his team in the counterattack. He coordinated supporting fire and moved his team to the helicopter extraction, which saved their lives.

Retired Maj. James Capers Jr. smiles after a plaque was unveiled in his honor in his hometown of Bishopville, South Carolina, Aug. 29, 2020. Capers was the first Black Marine to command a Reconnaissance company. (Staff Sgt. Erik Estrada/Marine Corps)

“While struggling to maintain consciousness and still under attack, Major Capers demanded continuous situation and status reports from his Marines and ensured the entire team was evacuated before himself,” his award citation reads. “Barely able to stand, Major Capers finally boarded the helicopter and was evacuated.”

Capers twice got off of an evacuation helicopter so it could take off with the other wounded. When he did finally board a helo for extraction, the aircraft crashed. The wreck resulted in another man losing his leg and another individual losing a kidney.

Retired Marine Lt. Col. David “Bull” Gurfein, CEO of United American Patriots, has compared Capers’ story to that of another reconnaissance Marine who did receive the Medal of Honor.

Nearly a year after Capers heroics, 2nd Lt. Terrence Graves, also with 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, was on a deep jungle patrol in the jungles of Quang Tri Province, South Vietnam, where he led an eight-Marine recon team behind enemy lines.

Once his team made contact with a large NVA force, Graves exposed himself to repeated enemy fire to lead assaults, attend to wounded and command the element — all while suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh.

Shortly after boarding a medevac helicopter, Graves and another Marine got back off to search for another Marine until a second helicopter could arrive to retrieve the three of them. The helicopter that eventually picked up the three Marines was shot down. Graves died in the crash.

Graves received the Medal of Honor for his actions. Capers’ award, meanwhile, was initially a Bronze Star Medal that was later upgraded to a Silver Star Medal.

