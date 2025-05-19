The U.S. Postal Service is honoring three of the nation’s military branches — the Army, Navy and Marine Corps — with commemorative stamps to mark 250 years of service.

Each of the three stamps features the respective name of the military service, the service seal and the inscriptions “250 Years of Service,” “Since 1775” and “Forever/USA.”

The stamps were unveiled during a ceremony today at Freedom Plaza in Washington.

Antonio Alcalá, an art director for the USPS, designed the stamps.

The three military-themed commemorations are in the “Forever” class of postage and can be used to send a one-ounce first-class letter, regardless of the current price of first-class postage, according to the release.

“Service isn’t about a uniform. It’s about impact. It’s about showing up. It’s about standing up when it matters the most,” said Jeffery Adams, USPS spokesperson and an Army veteran. “As we honor 250 years of military service ... we also recognize those who are serving right now all over the world and keeping our freedoms alive.”

Army Inspector General Lt. Gen. Gregory J. Brady said the USPS itself has its own value to troop morale.

“Today’s important commemoration should not close without recognizing the huge morale booster that the Postal Service has been to our military,” he said. “Generations of military personnel serving in foreign lands ... [have] always cherished those two words when [their] first sergeant is coming in with that big bag. Those two words are ‘Mail call!’ [It’s] the high point of their months and years away from home. Mr. Postmaster General, Team USPS, thank you.”

On the Navy side, Vice Adm. Michael Boyle, director of Navy staff, noted the special relationship between the Navy and the USPS.

“[This] partnership ... has spanned nearly two and a half centuries,” Boyle said. “You have well and faithfully delivered mail to ships on the far side of the world, always finding a way to keep people connected. No matter the distance. Letters and care packages from friends and family delivered to our deployed sailors at sea make an immense difference.”

Providing a personal note, Lt. Gen. Paul Rock Jr. director of Marine Corps staff, shared how the USPS has played a role in his military service.

“I still have letters that my wife wrote me when I was a young first lieutenant overseas on my first shipboard deployment, and I cherish the pictures that came through the mail from my children the first time I went to war — precious memories made possible by the United States Postal Service,” Rock said.

“That connection remains strong to this day, and I thank the USPS for helping us share this great milestone with all Americans. These stamps will travel around the world and across our nation, carrying with them the message of patriotism, service and unwavering dedication.”

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War.