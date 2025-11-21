Privatized military housing providers are no longer standing in the way of service members and their families who want to make their homes merry and bright before Thanksgiving.

Hunt Military Communities, the nation’s largest privatized military housing provider, has amended its policy to allow residents to display outdoor holiday decorations beginning Nov. 1 and continuing through Jan. 10, the company said in a letter to residents Monday.

Previously, residents were unable to display Christmas decorations until after Thanksgiving, according to Task & Purpose reporting.

The letter first publicly circulated on the unofficial Air Force amn/nco/snco Facebook page. Military Times confirmed the letter’s authenticity.

“As we enter the holiday season, Hunt Military Communities welcomes the opportunity for residents to share in the spirit of Christmas and other recognized holidays,” the letter says.

The new guidelines are meant to support a “tidy, well-maintained community” while accommodating traditions, according to the letter.

“Hunt Military Communities reviews feedback from residents, both directly and in our annual focus groups, about holiday decorations and feels the updated policy reflects our commitment to doing what is best for our residents,” Carolyn Baker, Hunt Military Communities spokesperson, told Military Times in a statement.

Baker said the holiday decorating season arrives earlier every year across the U.S., so Hunt Military Communities updated its policy to account for these “changing times.”

“Holiday decor, regardless of the holiday, fosters a sense of community and lifts the spirits of our military families,” Baker said. “We recognize the pride our residents take in their decorations and the effort involved, so we want to maximize the time they can enjoy them.”

The announcement comes after a different privatized military housing provider, Balfour Beatty Communities, was criticized earlier this month for reportedly restricting residents at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida from displaying outdoor holiday decorations before Thanksgiving.

A Nov. 7 message to Tyndall base residents stated that holiday decorations should not be displayed any sooner than 30 days before the respective holiday, The Associated Press reported.

Base residents could only put up decorations and lights the week after Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day, according to the community handbook.

“If you currently have Yuletide decor present on the outside of your home, please remove it and reinstall it in accordance with your community guidelines,” stated the message, which also circulated on the amn/nco/snco Facebook page.

A Tyndall spokesman said Balfour Beatty Communities had set the policy, according to The Associated Press.

Just three days after that message to residents, Tyndall posted on its privatized housing management office’s Facebook page on Nov. 10 saying that after feedback and concerns, officials recognized the previous guidelines may have felt too strict or unspirited.

“We value the joy and creativity our residents bring to the community — especially during the holidays — and we fully support your right to celebrate in ways that feel meaningful to you,” the post reads.

