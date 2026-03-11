Thousands of U.S. troops are currently deployed to U.S. Central Command, spread across numerous installations and dozens of ships throughout the region.

Amid ongoing actions against Iran, the stories of service members bravely carrying out orders around the clock have largely gone untold.

Whether you’re maintaining vehicles or launching and recovering aircraft, we would be glad to hear and share those stories, celebrations, concerns — any and all of it.

Email us at tips@militarytimes.com or miltimes@proton.me to share your take on things.

Anonymity can be granted upon request if we use any of your insights in our future reports.

Thank you for your help, and for your service.