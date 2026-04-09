An Army doctor at a Texas base is now facing an expanded set of sexual assault and misconduct charges involving 73 victims.

The Army on April 7 preferred more charges against Maj. Blaine McGraw, an obstetrician-gynocologist assigned to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, according to a Wednesday statement from the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. He is now facing six charges and 146 specifications related to sexual misconduct that the Army alleges occurred between October 2023 and December 2025.

McGraw remains innocent until proven guilty, the office said.

The charges include dozens of specifications of sexual assault and abuse, as well as allegations of indecent recording, conduct unbecoming of an officer and disobeying a superior officer. All but one of the alleged victims were patients treated during medical examinations at the Fort Hood facility. The other victim was allegedly recorded without consent at an off-post residence.

The new charges build upon an earlier case filed in December 2025. McGraw waived a preliminary hearing on the original charges, but now that more charges have been added, a new hearing will be required before the case can proceed to a general court-martial.

“As this case remains an open investigation, OSTC prosecutors will continue to coordinate with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division as the case progresses to determine if additional charges are warranted,” Michelle McCaskill, the communications director for the Office of Special Trial Counsel, said in a statement.

The investigation began in October 2025 after a patient reported being secretly recorded during an exam. MacGraw was previously stationed at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii before being assigned to Fort Hood. Tripler said in November 2025 that it was planning to notify the doctor’s former patients about the investigation.

McGraw is also accused of sexual misconduct, including the secret filming of a breast and pelvic exam in a lawsuit filed last November in Bell County, Texas.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.