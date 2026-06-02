Javier Dela Torre was making plans to join the Army when he learned military service would not provide a pathway to citizenship for his mother.

Prior immigration violations meant his mother’s case did not qualify for the immigration benefit he believed military service could provide.

He decided not to enlist.

Whether cases like Dela Torre’s are isolated — or occur often enough to influence military recruitment — is something the Pentagon does not publicly track.

Military Times asked the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness whether the department documents immigration-related concerns during the recruitment process. The department did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Immigrants and noncitizens have long served in the military, with Blue Star Families reporting one in 10 service members belongs to a recently immigrated family.

Recruiters, attorneys and military-family advocates say immigration questions continue to arise in conversations about military service, but recent searches revealed no publicly available DoD assessments addressing whether such concerns influence recruitment.

Speaking on background because they were not authorized to discuss recruiting conversations publicly, military talent acquisition specialists in Texas said they run into situations involving prospective recruits from immigrant families several times a week.

Those conversations often include questions about citizenship opportunities, undocumented relatives and whether military service can help family members navigate the immigration system.

Dela Torre said he met with a recruiter at one such Texas office while exploring military service. Immigration-related opportunities for family members, he said, were a primary reason for his interest.

The recruiter explained that military service could provide an expedited pathway to U.S. citizenship for eligible recruits and described military service as a faster route to naturalization than the standard process available to many lawful permanent residents.

The conversation reinforced Dela Torre’s initial belief that military service could help address immigration-related challenges his family was facing.

“Recruiters are pitching immigration benefits as an enlistment incentive,” Margaret Stock, an immigration attorney and Army Reserve officer who has worked extensively on military immigration issues, told Military Times.

Stock said she receives one or two inquiries nearly every day from prospective recruits, service members and military families seeking guidance on immigration matters connected to service.

One recent inquiry she received was from a young U.S. citizen who contacted Stock after being told military service could help his family obtain legal status.

After reviewing the family’s circumstances, Stock said she explained that military service would not resolve their particular immigration issues. The prospective recruit, much like Dela Torre, later told her he was no longer interested in joining.

“This is a very typical case,” Stock said.

Noncitizen service member issues affect a military population that includes tens of thousands of immigrants and recently immigrated families.

According to FWD.us estimates, there are roughly 45,000 immigrants currently serving in uniform and an estimated 5,000 noncitizens enlisting each year .

Military legal assistance offices have historically faced significant demand for immigration-related support, with recent immigration enforcement actions involving military spouses adding renewed urgency.

The American Immigration Lawyers Association’s Military Assistance Program was created to help service members and military families navigate such matters.

According to AILA, the program received more than 800 requests for pro bono immigration assistance in 2022 alone. The inquires provide one of the few publicly available indicators of military family requests for immigration assistance.

Recruiters, attorneys and military family advocates interviewed by Military Times have questioned whether immigration cases involving military households could influence how families view military service, family stability or long-term military careers.

For Dela Torre, the answers to some of those questions ultimately altered his decision to enlist.

Whether similar decisions are occurring elsewhere — and whether DoD has developed any way of tracking them — remains unclear.