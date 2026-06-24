A U.S. Army sergeant was sentenced to six life sentences for shooting and wounding his fiance and four other soldiers at a Georgia base last August, the service said in a Tuesday statement.

Sgt. Quornelius S. Radford, 29, was convicted by a military judge of attempting to murder six people during a shooting spree at his unit headquarters at Fort Stewart, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel said. All five shooting victims survived after soldiers overpowered Radford and administered first aid until emergency medical providers arrived.

Radford was found guilty of two specifications of attempted premeditated murder and four specifications of attempted unpremeditated murder. In late March, he pleaded guilty to one specification of domestic violence, one specification of aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, and four specifications of aggravated assault by inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The former automated logistics sergeant was assigned to A Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. He was sentenced to six consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole, reduction in rank, a dishonorable discharge and the forfeiture of all pay and allowances.

On Aug. 6, 2025, Radford argued with his fiancé and then drove to Fort Stewart with a loaded personal handgun. According to the Army, Radford’s fiancé followed him on post because he feared the soldier was suicidal.

When Radford’s fiancé approached him in the unit parking lot, Radford shot him before charging inside to his unit’s offices and shooting four soldiers. He tried to shoot a fifth victim but missed.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll presented the six soldiers who subdued Radford and provided first aid to the wounded victims with the Meritorious Service Medal.

“Sgt. Radford turned his weapon on his own unit, shooting fellow soldiers, including members of his leadership, shattering the trust that is essential to every military organization. His actions left victims with devastating physical injuries, emotional trauma and scars that will endure for a lifetime,” Maj. Matthew Fields, a prosecutor for the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel, said in a statement.

Each of Radford’s victims testified about the incident. According to the Army, all six said he deserved the maximum sentence.

Radford confessed to the shooting spree and was confined to Naval Consolidated Brig Charleston located at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. He will serve his sentence at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.