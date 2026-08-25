The wife of an active-duty soldier was deported to Honduras on Monday, her husband confirmed.

ICE agents detained Cristy Maryori Villafranca Trejo in July. She spent more than two months detained at Camp East Montana, a detention facility at Fort Bliss, Texas, where her husband, Army Sgt. Hedar Leonel Turcios Juárez, is stationed.

Turcios said he talked with his wife after she was deported.

“She is okay,” he told Military Times.

The couple had been legally married since 2022 and share a young daughter, who was in the car when agents detained Villafranca Trejo after a family trip to Walmart. Villafranca Trejo was listed as a dependent in the Army’s personnel system and Trucios’ upcoming orders to move to Oklahoma.

Turcios said his wife entered the United States looking for “a better life,” before the couple met in 2018. Turcios said Villafranca Trejo thought her case had been closed after a series of initial appointments following her arrival.

In 2024, the couple began an application for her citizenship and Turcios said they learned she had an order of removal, issued in 2017, after a missed appearance. They were working with legal counsel to appeal.

An August Associated Press report found that more than 50 parents and spouses of active-duty service members had been detained under the Trump administration, and at least six had been deported.

The Department of Homeland Security did not retuned an immediate request for comment.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.