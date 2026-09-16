Battalion Commanders in the Army can now nominate senior enlisted leaders for promotion — and increased pay — commensurate with their position.

Commanders can formally recommend the promotion of sergeants first class to master sergeant with the soldier’s appointment to the role of first sergeant, the service announced Wednesday.

“We are empowering leaders to endorse high-performing E-7s who stepped up and committed to taking on the hardest working grade plate in the Army: first sergeant,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Weimer, the Army’s top enlisted leader, in the statement.

“This program is about merit — plain and simple — ensuring qualified, dedicated Soldiers serving in these positions receive the credit and compensation that matches their level of responsibility,” he said.

In the Army, a first sergeant serves as a company’s senior enlisted leader. Though the role varies based on occupational specialty, first sergeants are typically responsible for overseeing troop welfare and advising the commander.

Sergeants first class may serve in the role of first sergeant, but are not automatically promoted to master sergeant — the typical rank of that position — with the assumption of the role.

Touted as an avenue to retain noncommissioned officers, the Army said the change was intended to give commanders more control over talent in their formations.

However, the Army Human Resource Command’s commanding general makes the final decision to promote.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.