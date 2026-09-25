The Idaho Army National Guard supported three successful search-and-rescue missions last week, rescuing four people in some of the state’s most challenging and remote terrain.

The Army National Guard flight crew supported local search-and-rescue teams in Ada and Custer Counties, Idaho, on Sept. 16, 17 and 19. The Army National Guard, Coast Guard and Air National Guard all provide critical capabilities and equipment in difficult and complex rescue missions throughout the country.

The Idaho Army National Guard unit flies HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, which allow rescuers to reach high altitudes. The Black Hawks are also the only aircraft in Idaho with the hoist capability to extract injured, sick or stranded people from remote areas.

On Sept. 16, the unit worked with Boise County Search and Rescue and Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue to extract a 59-year-old who had been missing in Boise National Forest since Sept. 13. The man was treated at a civilian medical facility following his rescue.

The next day, Idaho Army National Guard flight crew members joined in an operation to rescue a 77-year-old man with a broken leg near Stanley, Idaho.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Theron Cameron, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Patrick Perry, Officer Candidate Jess Adamson and Staff Sgt. Adam Brundy participated in the rescue.

Two days later, on Sept. 19, per the Army National Guard’s Facebook post, the flight crew supported an operation in Custer County to rescue a husband and wife who had both broken bones during a hike near Challis, Idaho.

The Idaho Army National Guard unit has assisted in 11 such operations this year, according to a Department of Defense press release. That includes the Sept. 8 rescue of a hunter near Council Mountain, Idaho, who had an arrow lodged in his calf.

The Idaho Army National Guard conducted a hoist rescue on Sept. 8 in Council, Idaho, to help an injured hiker. (Idaho Army National Guard)

Though a medic and civilian helicopter were on the scene, the difficult terrain prevented the helicopter from landing. The Army National Guard flight crew responded and hoisted both the hunter and the medic from the area for further treatment.

“Whether our soldiers are serving overseas in support of combat operations or responding to an emergency here at home,” said Air Force Maj. Gen. Tim Donnellan, who serves as adjutant general of Idaho, “the Idaho National Guard is trained to operate in some of the most challenging environments imaginable.”