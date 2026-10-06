U.S. officials directed all military personnel on Okinawa, Japan, to cease operations for 48 hours to allow leaders to conduct standards training after a Marine lance corporal was arrested for allegedly murdering and robbing a local woman.

The operation pause comes just days after local police arrested Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Devin Jacob Ballard, assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force headquartered at Camp Courtney in Okinawa, for the suspected robbery and murder of Anna Yagi, a 39-year-old Naha resident.

All U.S. military personnel on Okinawa will execute an operational pause from noon on Wednesday to noon on Friday for a Period of Training in an effort to engage personnel with their responsibilities and reinforce expectations, according to a U.S. Forces Japan statement posted on social media by III MEF.

“Every member of this force must understand that individual conduct has consequences,” the Tuesday message, signed by Lt. Gen. Benjamin T. Watson, Okinawa Area Coordinator and commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, reads.

Watson ordered that during the 48-hour period, no off-base liberty is allowed, including a complete ban on alcohol consumption on and off base.

Commanders and senior enlisted leaders will train all service members on standards, discipline and troops’ responsibilities as members of the Okinawa community. The training will include discussions on liberty policy, enforcement mechanisms, alcohol awareness, Okinawan culture and alliance responsibilities, the statement says.

Following the training period, personnel will transition to a 30-day Period of Reflection beginning on Friday meant to implement restrictions on liberty to remind all service members that it is a collective responsibility and privilege to maintain.

Alongside enhanced supervision at the gates across all installations on Okinawa, U.S. Forces Japan is also implementing a midnight curfew during the reflection period, meaning all must return to their base in assigned quarters or their off-base residence from midnight to 5 a.m.

The release did not state what disciplinary measures would occur if the curfew is not abided by.

U.S. Forces Japan will use the reflection period to review its liberty policies and procedures and provide recommendations to the Okinawa Area Coordinating Committee for deliberation, per the memorandum.

The news of the training and reflection periods comes after Ballard’s arrest and the Japanese government lodging “strong” protests against the U.S., renewing tensions among Okinawa residents regarding the number of American forces on the island.

The Japanese government has demanded that the U.S. cooperate in the investigation conducted by Okinawa Prefectural Police and called for measures implemented to ensure crimes such as this do not occur again.

III MEF said it was cooperating with local authorities in response to the allegations, a stance reinforced by this recent memo.

This is not the first time that U.S. officials have had to issue sobriety checks, nor the first time the Japanese government has protested against the U.S. following criminal cases involving American service members.

In 2024, two American service members were charged with sexual assault in separate cases, causing a protest among the Japanese government and the Marine Corps to begin issuing sobriety checks.

The incidents reignited tensions from the high-profile 1995 case in which three U.S. service members raped a local 12-year-old girl, which led to mass protests and a 1996 agreement between the two nations to close a key U.S. air station.

“Serving on Okinawa comes with responsibility,” Watson writes in the memo. “We live, work, and socialize alongside the people of Okinawa; their home is our home.”

“Every interaction with our neighbors either builds or undermines the trust that is essential to our team,” he continued. “When that trust is damaged, it affects the strength of our alliance and the security of this region. Accordingly, we will take time to think hard about discipline, standards and our alliance responsibilities.”

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.