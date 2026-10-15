The U.S. Army released the initial modernized munitions system meant to be the official source for the service’s upgraded munitions requirements and expenditure reporting.

The Total Army Combat and Training Munitions Information System, or TACTMIS, is meant to replace the previously used Total Ammunition Management Information System, or TAMIS, once it retires on Oct. 30. TACTMIS aims to update how the Army plans, manages and reports munitions for training, testing, operational and combat activities, according to a recent release.

“TACTMIS is a foundational step in modernizing how the Army manages the munitions that enable readiness and warfighting,” Army Chief of Munitions and G-3/5/7 Deputy Chief of Staff John C. Hinnant said in the release. “It gives the Total Army a more authoritative, integrated and accountable way to generate requirements, manage authorizations and maintain trusted visibility of munitions data across the force.”

TACTMIS, developed under the Software Acquisition Pathway, was built using the Appian Platform to be a cloud-enabled, low-code “Software-as-a-Service” capability, the announcement says. The system supports a variety of inputs such as requirements calculations, authorization management, request processing and enterprise reporting.

Using a common organizational framework, the system is meant to reduce manual workload, improve data integrity and increase the visibility of munitions demand and fulfillment across the service and its joint partners.

The upgraded system can coordinate workflows across enterprise systems while maintaining the commanding role of the Army systems and data sources it interacts with, per the statement, supporting readiness planning while providing timely data to inform decision-making for senior leaders and defense industrial base requests.

“TACTMIS moves the Army from fragmented and manual munitions-management processes toward a modern digital capability built for the scale and speed of today’s force,” CW3 Deidre Burgos, TACTMIS program manager, said in the release. “Our focus is ensuring commanders and staffs have reliable tools to manage munitions requirements, authorizations, forecasts and expenditures with greater accuracy, transparency and confidence.”

The system is also aligned to support the Army’s broader modernization efforts such as Ammo360, which is a software initiative meant to boost ammunition accountability and unify the operating picture within the service’s network.

TACTMIS is designed to support over 10,000 users across the globe and operate without dedicated unit-level administrators. The system’s platform allows for TACTMIS to evolve in increments as the Army’s requirements, policies and mission needs change so redesigns are unnecessary for future enhancements.

Planned enhancements include a classified capability intended to support real-time combat munition requirements and expenditure reporting for readiness and logistics operations, the announcement reads.

“Delivering this initial release is an important milestone, but it is also the beginning of an enduring modernization effort,” Burgos said. “TACTMIS provides the digital foundation the Army needs to evolve alongside future operational requirements while maintaining uninterrupted support to the force’s ability to arm, train, and sustain.”

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.