Soldiers with the Army’s 11th Airborne Division in Alaska, better known as the “Arctic Angels,” are now authorized one fully reimbursed round-trip ticket to their home of record, the division said on social media.

The flight offer is only available once per tour until Dec. 31, the online post added.

“Also, this is retroactive from Dec. 23, 2022 so, if you’ve already bought your ticket home, you’re eligible for reimbursement,” it noted.

The move aims to afford troops with the recently reactivated division an opportunity to spend some time away from the state’s remote, frigid confines to visit family and friends.

The fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act directed the armed forces to reimburse eligible service members assigned to a duty station in Alaska for this airfare cost. The travel must be authorized by an officer above the grade of O-5 in the chain of command, the annual defense bill added.

Sergeant Major of the Army Michael Grinston called the quality-of-life initiative “impressive” on social media.

The division said that some requirements do apply to this offer and that soldiers should contact their unit S1 for details.

