Military Culture

To infinity and beyond — Bezos’ rocket builds on proud phallic legacy

8 minutes ago
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket launches carrying four passengers, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

First there was the sky penis, then we had the sea penis. Centuries before, Roman soldiers drew land penises on any surfaces they could find. Now, at long last, we have reached the final frontier with an inimitable space penis.

And who should take such a glorious craft into the fourth domain but the wealthiest man on earth, Jeff Bezos, who rode what can only be described as a marital aid into the upper reaches of the atmosphere — a move that almost literally says “f*** the world.”

via GIPHY

The cosmic phallus, named New Shepard, was built by Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin. On Tuesday, the billionaire and his crew successfully completed their journey, venturing more than 60 miles above Earth.

Overall, the apparatus made a relatively short-lived 10-minute flight, but what will endure the test of time are the memes.

Observation Post articles reflect author observations or attempts at humor. Any resemblance to news may be purely coincidental.

About

Sarah Sicard is a Senior Editor with Military Times. She previously served as the Digitial Editor of Military Times and the Army Times Editor. Other work can be found at National Defense Magazine, Task & Purpose, and Defense News.

