America’s favorite Marine actor is trading in his Eagle, Globe, and Anchor for a some futuristic weaponry in the upcoming sci-fi thriller “65.″

Adam Driver (”Star Wars”) stars as Commander Mills, “an astronaut [who] crash lands on a mysterious planet only to discover he’s not alone,” the movie’s description says.

He and his passenger, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), soon realize the planet is neither distant nor alien, however.

Rather, they’ve been stranded on Earth some 65 million years ago, perhaps the result of getting caught in some kind of wormhole after their ship is struck by space debris.

The film, which ultimately looks like a gritty combination of “Alien” and “Jurassic Park,” is helmed by “A Quiet Place” writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods — a pair that knows how to create an environment of subtle panic.

Their understated by highly effective use of alien monsters in “A Quiet Place” — and its sequel — is nothing if not brilliant, and one can only hope it will carry over into this highly anticipated film.

Sony, which produced the movie, delayed its original release from April 2022.

“65″ will crash land in theaters on March 10, 2023.

