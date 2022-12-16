A four-decade veteran of the silver screen, Tom Hanks has played some of the most iconic service members in movie history. From the eponymous Forrest Gump to Capt. John Miller in ”Saving Private Ryan,” he’s had his hands in the military community for much of his lengthy career.

Now, he’s moved onto a new role in the veteran service world: charitable giving.

In November, the Oscar-winning actor launched “HANX for our troops” — a consumer goods company that donates 100% of its profits to organizations that benefit vets. A big part of that is a new line of coffee products. It’s fitting as a hot cup of joe has become synonymous with the comfort of G.I.s of all wars, all around the world.

“We saw HANX as a way to support Veterans and military families, as 100% of net profit will go to organizations that have proven to be of great aid to those who have served our country,” Hanks said on the site. “Good products for good reasons.”

The coffee lineup includes grounds, pods and sticks, and they are all cleverly named “first class.”

According to the organization’s promise, “Beyond our operational upkeep, all net profits will go toward a community of trusted organizations that provide support to Veterans and their families.”

Some of those groups include The Bob Woodruff Foundation, The Headstrong Project, Hire Heroes and Student Veterans of America.

“Hanx was founded to create goods that do some good,” according to the site’s FAQ. “We’re starting with coffee.”

