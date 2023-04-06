Damien Lewis’ World War II book about British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s special forces operation is slated be turned into a film starring Henry Cavill (“Man of Steel,” “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.”).

Paramount Pictures has officially secured the rights to the book “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: How Churchill’s Secret Warriors Set Europe Ablaze and Gave Birth to Modern Black Ops,” with Guy Ritchie (“Snatch,” “The Covenant”) directing.

The film is inspired by the true story of Churchill’s special forces operation, known as the Special Operations Executive, or SOE, which was known to eschew the rules of engagement and use “ungentlemanly” tactics to turn the tide against the Nazis.

“Churchill commanded the Special Operations Executive to secretly develop of a very special kind of military unit that would operate on their own initiative deep behind enemy lines,” according to the book’s description. “The units would be licensed to kill, fully deniable by the British government, and a ruthless force to meet the advancing Germans.”

Eiza González (”Baby Driver”) is set to co-star in the film, which is being produced with help from Jerry Bruckheimer (”Top Gun”). Filming began earlier this year.

The movie is expected in 2024.

