Editor’s note: This list was updated Nov. 10 at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Service members, veterans and their families know that Veterans Day means much more than a discount or deal at their local eatery or store.

Still, a number of businesses want to show their appreciation for those who serve or have served, so check out the deals below that honor your service.

Our annual list of verified Veterans Day deals is here to help you navigate offers from restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses. If you plan wisely, you could fortify yourself with free breakfast, lunch and dinner while you head to stores with a trove of in-person and online markdowns.

We’ll update the list throughout the day. Contact Karen Jowers at kjowers@militarytimes.com with suggestions.

Food and drink

Active duty and retired service members can take a free spin on the Capital Wheel at National Harbor, Md., on Veterans Day. (Courtesy The Capital Wheel)

Recreation

Regal: Offering active duty and veterans free admission to showtimes of “Brothers on Three” and “Saving Private Ryan” on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Show proof of service.

The Capital Wheel at National Harbor, Maryland: Offering active duty and retired service members a free ride on Nov. 11, noon to 10 p.m. Accompanying family members are eligible for military discount. Show military ID.

Retail

Army and Air Force Exchange Service: In store and online at shopmyexchange.com, authorized customers can get a variety of deals through Nov. 13, such as: up to $250 off Samsung smart TVs; $300 off MacBook Air laptops; 10% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa sunglasses; 20% off Yeti coolers, drinkware and gear; 30% off tactical brands including United States Tactical, Toaks, Red Rock Outdoor Gear and more; up to 50% off bedding items; and 40% off haircare and personal hygiene. Weekly deals are available through Nov. 28.

4Patriots: Offering active duty and veterans a free 72-Hour Survival Food Kit for emergency preparedness on Nov. 11. Contains 20 individual breakfast, lunch and dinner servings and is designed to last 25 years. To receive the free food kit, customers register online on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Event page on Nov. 11 only.

Academy Sport + Outdoors: Offering active duty and veterans a 10% discount on purchases in stores and online through Nov. 11. Visit the website for information on the process for receiving the discount in stores and online.

Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange online: Offering a variety of discounts for authorized shoppers such as an $800 discount on select Sony TVs; extra 15% discount on select grills from Traeger and Weber; extra 20% off 5.11 shoes; 40% discount on Gap and Old Navy apparel; and extra discounts on select gaming accessories from Turtle Beach and SteelSeries.

Office Depot: Offering active duty and veterans a year-round 20% military discount on qualifying regularly priced purchase. Show proof of service.

Samsung: Through its Military Offers Program, active duty and veterans and their families can receive discounts of up to 30% on phones, tablets, smart watches and other items at samsung.com year-round.

Sheetz: Offering active duty and veterans a free half turkey sub and regular size fountain drink and a free car wash at Sheetz locations with a car wash on Nov. 11. Show proof of service.

Walgreens: Offering active duty and veterans and their families a 20% discount on regularly priced eligible items through Nov. 11. Available at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore. Show proof of service.

Services

AutoNation: Offering active duty, veterans and their spouses a 20% discount on all services in-store at AutoNation locations nationwide through Nov. 16 (maximum discount $200). Also applies to the AutoNation Mobile Service at the customer’s preferred location (maximum discount $150). Show proof of service.

Great Clips: Offering active duty and veterans a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a free haircut card to use later.

Take 5 Oil Change: Offering active duty and veterans a year-round 25% discount on oil changes at participating locations. Show proof of service.

What to know before you go

Check the fine print and call the participating organization to be sure the offer is available at the time you plan to arrive.

Most eateries require you to dine in to receive the deal.

Let the host, cashier, attendant, reservation agent or other relevant employee know up front that you want the discount or deal.

“Free” isn’t always completely free. A free meal doesn’t always come with a drink, for instance. Be prepared to pay for extras such as taxes (and tip).

Call ahead to local establishments to be sure they are aware of, and are participating in, national chain programs. Confirm availability and what type of ID is required.

Not all offers apply to veterans of all stripes. Most offers will apply to Guard and Reserve members, but check ahead. Be sure you are eligible and you have the appropriate ID/paperwork.

Most discounts don’t apply to the entire party. Be sure you’re clear whether family members or guests are covered in the discount.

This is by no means an all-inclusive list. Check with your favorite eatery or store to see if they offer a military discount. It doesn’t hurt to ask a company whether they offer a military discount before you book a reservation or order from your server. But don’t act like you expect it.

