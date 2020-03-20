Pentagon declares defense contractors ‘critical infrastructure,’ must continue work

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department has declared that defense contractors are “critical infrastructure” to national security, a designation that comes with a requirement to maintain a consistent, normal work schedule amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a Friday memo to industry, Undersecretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen Lord made it clear that she expects defense companies to continue to deliver their products and services to the Pentagon on time.

“If you work in a critical infrastructure industry, as designated by the Department of Homeland security, you have a special responsibility to maintain your normal work schedule,” Lord wrote. “We need your support and dedication in these trying times to ensure the security of this Nation. I understand that this national emergency presents a challenge and we are dedicated to working closely with you to ensure the safety of the workforce and accomplishments of the national security mission.”

Lord goes on to spell out large swaths of the industrial base for which this order applies, including aerospace; mechanical and software engineers; manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support; aircraft and weapon systems mechanics and maintainers; suppliers of medical suppliers and pharmaceuticals; and critical transportation.

Included in the designation are personnel working for companies as well as subcontractors who perform under contract for the department. Contractors who perform tasks such as providing office supplies, recreational support or lawn care are not considered essential.

By designating the defense industry in such a way, companies involved may be able to get around state-directed shutdowns such as are going on in New York right now. Similarly designated workers include, among many others, law enforcement, healthcare providers, water and power authorities and IT support for emergency services — all of whom are still on duty in the current crisis.

The memo may also be pushback to calls from industry and Congress for relief from contractual obligations. Yesterday, the Congressional delegation from Maine wrote to Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to ask, among other requests, that companies be given leeway in hitting contrail milestones if the workforce or supply chain is impacted by the virus.

Still, Lord notes that companies involved should “follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as State and local government officials regarding strategies to limit disease spread.” Some companies have instituted work from home policies where applicable, although in cases such as production of defense equipment or work in secure facilities, that option simply isn’t realistic.