Best pics of the week: April 26, 2020

Sailors assigned to the "Wildcards" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 conduct a flight deck scrub down on the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) during routine maintenance on April 6, 2020 in the Andaman Sea. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brenton Poyser/Navy)
A Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, walks off the flightline after connecting a cargo bundle to an MV-22 Osprey during external lift training at Morón Air Base, Spain, March 25, 2020. (Cpl. Nello Miele/Marine Corps)
The U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2020 graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo., was held April 18, 2020. Nine-hundred-sixty-seven cadets crossed the stage to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (Trevor Cokley/Air Force)
Hawaii National Guard soldiers and airmen board a C-17 Globemaster III on April 17, 2020, at Kapolei, Hawaii. Hundreds of guardsmen were airlifted to neighboring islands by the 204th Airlift Squadron to assist with COVID-19 pandemic response. (Senior Airman John Linzmeier/Air Force)
The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” fly over parts of Colorado during an Air Force Salutes flyover, April 18, 2020. The Air Force Salutes campaign honors health care workers, first responders, military members and other essential personnel working on the front lines to combat the coronavirus. (Staff Sgt. Cory W. Bush/Air Force)
Staff Sgt. Nicholas Adkins folds parachute suspension lines on March 25, 2020, before stowing the parachute inside a recovery bag at the Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan. (Senior Airman Gabrielle Spalding/Air Force)
An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft prepares to take off from the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on March 25, 2020, prior to a strike exercise of an inflatable maritime target in the Philippine Sea. (Lance Cpl. Joshua Brittenham/Marine Corps
A U.S. Navy MH-60S Knighthawk, U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk, Navy MQ-4C Triton, Air Force B-52 Stratofortresses, and KC-135 Stratotankers stationed at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, perform an "Elephant Walk" on April 13, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcases the 36th Wing's readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment's notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (Staff Sgt. Divine Cox/Air Force)
Sailors assigned to Task Force 75.5 prepare to lift a tent during construction of a 150-bed expeditionary medical facility at Naval Base Guam on April 21, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Julio Rivera/Released/Navy)
NASA’s Super Guppy arrives at the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield, Ohio, March 22, 2020. The 179th AW is assisting the Super Guppy in transporting parts of the Orion Space Project that recently completed testing at the Glenn Research Center in Sandusky, Ohio. (Tech. Sgt. Joe Harwood/Air National Guard)
The Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) provides medical relief to New York City on April 16, 2020. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Bigley/Navy)
Spc. Donoven Lau and Spc. Kalani Scanlan Jr. discuss humvee driving safety as they wait for the vehicles they would operate as they were being offloaded from a C-17 Globemaster III at Lihue Airport, Apr. 23, 2020. The vehicles were being delivered to Hawaii National Guard Soldiers and Airmen on Kauai, who have been activated to support the COVID-19 response. (Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz/Air National Guard)
