A special operations noncommissioned officer died last week after he was injured in a Nevada training exercise, the U.S. Army said on Sunday.

Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Frakes, 34, died Sept. 22 from injuries he sustained during an airborne training event. His death remains under investigation, according to the Army.

“Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Frakes represented the finest qualities of our nation’s special operations forces and performed at the highest echelons of our military,” Lt. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, commanding general of Special Operations Command, said in the release. “The loss of such an exceptional warrior is felt deeply across the Special Operations community. Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and teammates during this difficult time.”

Frakes, from Savannah, Georgia, was a highly decorated soldier with a Ranger Tab, Combat Infantryman Badge, and Pathfinder, Military Freefall Jumpmaster, Military Freefall Parachutists, Parachutists, and Air Assault badges, among other awards.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.