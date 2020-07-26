Best pics of the week: July 26, 2020

1 of 10
A-10 Thunderbolt IIs, assigned to the A-10 Demonstration Team, sit on the flightline at Cheyenne Air National Guard Base, Wyo., July 20, 2020. (Senior Airman Kristine Legate/Air Force)
A sailor assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) inspects firefighting gear at Naval Base San Diego on July 15, 2020. On the morning of July 12, a fire was called away aboard the ship while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. (MC1 Julio Rivera/Navy)
U.S. Army Reserve and active duty soldiers perform an airborne operations jump from UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters at Fort Bragg, N.C., July 17, 2020. (Master Sgt. Michel Sauret/Army Reserve)
Multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft from the 317th Airlift Wing line up for takeoff during a Joint Forcible Entry exercise at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, July 14, 2020. C-130J aircraft from the 317th AW and 19th AW from Little Rock AFB, Ark., conducted the largest formation flight of C-130J aircraft ever with 33 aircraft and completed airdrops at Dyess AFB and Big Bend, Texas. (Staff Sgt. David Owsianka/Air Force)
An AH-1Z Viper helicopter and a UH-1Y Venom helicopter fly alongside each other during an aerial gunnery range at Naval Air Facility El Centro, Calif., July 16, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/Marine Corps)
Information Systems Technician Seaman Russell Brown prepares to lower the American flag aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) in Gaeta, Italy, July, 20, 2020. (MC2 Scott Barnes/Navy)
Soldiers conduct air assault operations training in total darkness to accomplish their mission during exercise Lightning Forge 2020 at Oahu, Hawaii July 17, 2020. (Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster/Army)
Staff Sgt. Samuel Peoples, 911th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, closes the thrust reverser fan duct on a C-17 Globemaster III engine at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pa., July 15, 2020. (Joshua J. Seybert/Air Force)
The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) steams through the night in the South China Sea on July 15, 2020. (MC2 Logan C. Kellums/Navy)
U.S. Marines with Logistics Combat Element, Marine Rotational Force - Darwin, conduct patrol and ambush exercises at Robertson Barracks, NT, Australia, July 14, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Natalie Greenwood/Marine Corps)
