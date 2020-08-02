Best pics of the week: Aug. 2, 2020

1 of 10
A family member waives American flags as the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21) arrives at Naval Station Mayport in Florida on July 28, 2020. (MC1 Brian G. Reynolds/Navy)
U.S. Army paratroopers move up on a berm to provide security for the assaulting element on July 29, 2020, during a company live fire exercise as part of the 173rd Brigade Field Training Exercise in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany from July 17 to Aug. 5, 2020. (Sgt. John Yountz/Army)
Lance Cpl. Deshawn Davidson ranges a target during exercise Summer Fury 20 in Yuma, Ariz., July 14, 2020. (Cpl. Jennessa Davey/Marine Corps)
Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle sails with the Mayflower II through Block Island Sound, July 30, 2020. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Thieme/Coast Guard)
An F-15C Eagle prepares to taxi to the runway during Exercise Point Blank 20-3 at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom, July 16, 2020. (Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte/Air Force)
An F/A-18F Super Hornet launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Arabian Sea on July 27, 2020. (MC3 Dalton Reidhead/Navy)
The sun sets behind an airfield at the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade's mobilization station at Fort Hood, Texas. (Staff Sgt. Breanna Chase/Army)
Midshipmen 4th Class, or plebes, from the Naval Academy Class of 2024 complete the endurance course on July 31, 2020, at Annapolis, Md., during Plebe Summer, a demanding indoctrination period intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. (MC2 Nathan Burke/Navy)
Marines with the Scout Sniper Course, Reconnaissance Training Company, Advanced Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry - West, work to conceal themselves during an exercise in the Romeo Training Area on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., July 27, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/Marine Corps)
Two U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt IIs release countermeasure flares over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, July 23, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Justin Parsons/Air Force)
