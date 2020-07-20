Seeking the Military Suicide Solution Podcast, Episode 26: Barbara Van Dahlen, executive director for PREVENTS

This podcast from Military Times examines the alarming rate of military and veterans suicide, offering new insights based on research and effective clinical and peer support practices in suicide prevention. Hosted by Duane France, a retired Army combat veteran, author and mental health counselor, and Shauna Springer, a psychologist, author and nationally recognized expert on initiatives to benefit the military community, the podcast aims to move beyond awareness to identify actionable strategies that can impact the rising suicide rate among service members, veterans, and their families.

About this week’s guest

Barbara Van Dahlen, named to TIME magazine’s 2012 list of the 100 most influential people in the world, is the president of Give an Hour. A licensed clinical psychologist who has been practicing in the Washington, D.C., area for over 20 years, she received her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of Maryland in 1991. Concerned about the mental health implications of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, Van Dahlen founded Give an Hour in 2005 to enlist mental health professionals to provide free services to U.S. troops, veterans, their loved ones, and their communities.

Working with other nonprofit leaders, Van Dahlen developed the Community Blueprint, a national initiative and online tool to assist communities in more effectively and strategically supporting veterans and military families. Give an Hour has implemented the Blueprint approach in two demonstration sites and continues to lead community collaboration projects.

In June of 2019, she was named the executive director of the Task Force to create the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS).

Links Mentioned in this Episode:

PREVENTS Web Site

Public Health Approach Overview

PREVENTS Road Map

Within REACH Public Awareness Campaign

Combat Stress.org Web site

