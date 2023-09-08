Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia remains closed to the general public and funeral services were delayed by a bomb threat.

“ANC will remain closed today to visitors and family pass holders, following a bomb threat investigation,” according to the cemetery website. “Nothing suspicious was found, and law enforcement safely cleared all areas.”

Scheduled funerals will be conducted later today, it said.

Earlier, cemetery officials and Joint Base Myer Henderson-Hall emergency services reported they were responding to a bomb threat. The public was requested to avoid the area and wait for updates posted on social media platforms.

The cemetery’s response teams and local law enforcement partners are on site investigating.

Late last month, the National Zoo in nearby Washington, D.C., was temporarily closed due to a bomb threat. No device was found and the zoo reopened the following day.

This story has been updated.