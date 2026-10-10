The U.S. Army awarded $43 million to defense company Kaizen Laboratories to create application software for highly sensitive military material.

The $49 million Enterprise Agreement Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract, or IDIQ, specifically focuses on mission and enterprise applications, staff workflows, records and “reporting that sit above the Army’s systems of record,” a Kaizen release said.

“The Army is changing how it acquires software because missions cannot wait through years of bespoke implementation,” said Nikhil Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Kaizen Labs. “This agreement provides Army organizations a more direct path to the applications essential to their critical operations.”

Though the amount could increase based on demand, the remaining $6 million in the contract could be used to fund software for military readiness, personnel management, installations, logistics or operations, Reddy told Military Times.

For instance, a service member might use a Defense Department web portal under the Morale, Welfare and Recreation program to book lodging for an event.

That reservation platform includes components like data and scheduling mechanisms. But that platform that allows a service member or the Defense Department to manage a particular reservation likely hosts numerous digital properties that apply to other services and platforms soldiers use, Reddy said.

If, hypothetically, the military wanted Kaizen to revamp case management portals, the company could perform that task while addressing multiple areas of need by supplying new application software for multiple portals across the military.

Kaizen is no stranger to helping the Defense Department streamline important processes.

In August, the company built the online counter-unmanned aerial system marketplace that allows verified DoD buyers to purchase autonomous systems.

Kaizen developed the marketplace with Joint Interagency Task Force 401, which spearheads efforts to bridge the gap between government agencies and defense tech companies pushing counter-drone technology.

The biggest problem with fielding technologies is procurement, Reddy told Military Times.

Legal frameworks, contract vehicles and purchasing agreements can take forever at the pace and scale that the Pentagon needs, he said.

So, Kaizen built the Airbnb equivalent for counter-UAS systems, Reddy said.

American companies can now log onto the marketplace, post products and receive procurement contracts from interested DoD-affiliated parties.

Under the $49 IDIQ, the Army and Kaizen’s framework agreement allows the service to order different products now and in the future.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.