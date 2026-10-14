The Army recently wrapped up a hacking initiative that asked defense companies to break into each other’s networks and allow their autonomous machines to communicate.

Operation Jailbreak, which began in May and concluded in late August, staged two major events that brought contractors, operational units and Army technical experts together to fast-track the future of unmanned tactical networks.

“The completed effort dismantled longstanding system silos, proving that autonomous platforms, sensors, weapons, and command-and-control (C2) technologies can exchange real-time data seamlessly across disparate vendors,” the Army said after the final initiative concluded.

The first three-week event began in May, bringing 600 people and 50 defense companies to Fort Carson, Colorado.

Former Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said the idea for the initiative came after he traveled with then-U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commander Gen. Christopher Donahue to allied training sites in Germany to observe how Ukrainians integrated drones, sensors and shooting platforms onto a single network.

Driscoll resigned on Aug. 31, after allegedly butting heads with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Donahue unexpectedly relinquished command of U.S. Army Europe and Africa in July and retired in August.

Driscoll and Donahue observed Ukrainian military utilizing one network that allowed different systems and technologies to exchange data and information without any software barrier.

This, in turn, sped up the ability to identify and destroy targets.

Within 30 days of the first Operation Jailbreak event at Fort Carson, the Army began fielding system integrations with service members in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

Alex Miller, the Army’s chief technology officer for Operation Jailbreak, lauded the strides in technology by describing a nightmare hypothetical involving everyday power adapters for civilians.

“Imagine if every accessory you have—light bulbs, toasters, TVs—had a different way to connect,” Miller said at a May 28 media roundtable. “You couldn’t just plug the light bulb in; you had to go find a special cord to plug it into the wall.”

Miller likened the scenario to the siloed information exhanges, explaining that it placed too much pressure on soldiers to act as the adapter and said communication between unmanned machines could change that.

The second and final exercise, Operation Jailbreak Falcon Fury, concluded on Aug. 28 in Tampa, Florida, after a several-week sprint that began on July 27. Seventy companies utilized more than 150 pieces of technology.

Major defense contractors took part, including Epirus, which showcased how its Leonidas high-powered microwave system, which melts drones, could integrate into a wide command-and-control network that hosts other autonomous systems.

Riley Ceder is a Navy reporter at Military Times, where he covers issues directly affecting service members and their families, as well as breaking news.