Consumer advocates are enlisting military families in the war against AI-aided scams.

Officials from We the Veterans & Military Families are unveiling today a series of public service announcements warning troops about “the exploitation of generative artificial intelligence by foreign adversaries and other bad actors” as part of a broader education effort about identity theft and financial attacks.

As computer-generated fraud becomes easier to create and spread quickly, the organizers worry the military community will become an even more attractive target for scammers, given the stable incomes and respected social standings of troops. Instead of waiting to be victimized, members of the military community should be on the front lines of identifying and thwarting the ruses, they argue.

“It has obviously been happening for years, but these scams are getting more and more sophisticated with the use of generative AI,” said Ellen Gustafson, a Navy spouse and executive director of the advocacy group. “We know that foreign adversaries are using them, and we know that they are targeting people across the country, especially using the veteran voice or the veteran brand.

“We should be the ones who know more about it, understand that targeting and attempted influence operations, and then be the ones that can call it out and not fall for it.”

The effort, part of the group’s Homefront Sentinel project, has as its centerpiece a short video message from fake service members generated completely by computer programming. They look and sound like real life troops, illustrating just how cutting-edge the technology available to criminals has become.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, military consumers nationwide reported over 99,000 fraud complaints last year, including almost 43,000 imposter scams. That subset of frauds alone cost troops and their families an estimated $178 million in 2024.

Officials with the campaign said statistics show that while military troops and spouses are taken advantage of by scammers at roughly the same rate as other civilians, the military victims are likely to lose more money.

Federal data shows scammers managed to collect about 20% more from military members or spouses than the average civilian, and total losses are rising steadily from year to year.

Gustafson said her group will be launching the campaign with a collection of veterans organizations, with the dual goal of getting community members to think critically about potential scams and help debunk ones they see online or on social media.

“For example, there are plenty of scams out there that are targeting average women, using fake military officials to get them to fall in love and send money,” she said. “That sullies the veteran and military family brand. And that’s where we think this community is important in helping to raise awareness and educate people.”

More information on the campaign is available at the group’s web site.

