Reports of an active shooter at Fort Hood untrue; soldier arrested for making ‘homicidal threats’

25 minutes ago
Reports of an active shooter at Fort Hood are untrue, but a soldier allegedly did threaten to kill members of his chain of command, according to base officials. (Tamir Kalifa/AP)

A soldier has been arrested by Fort Hood military police after making “homicidal threats” toward his leadership, a post official said in a brief statement Thursday.

“Rumors of an active shooter on Fort Hood are false; no shots were fired," said Tom Rheinlander, the post’s public affairs director, in a prepared statement. "An active duty Soldier made homicidal threats towards his leadership and is currently in custody by Fort Hood law enforcement officers.”

“Again, no shots have been fired and an active shooter situation did not occur on Fort Hood," Rheinlander added.

No other details about the incident were released by the central Texas military installation. Post officials did not immediately respond to a request for more details Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, the Army announced that a new general would take acting command of Fort Hood after it was thrust into the public spotlight in recent months following the violent deaths and disappearances of soldiers assigned there.

Foul play is suspected in the deaths of five soldiers. The numbers of certain violent crimes at Fort Hood are among the highest in the force, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy acknowledged last month.

Though there was no shooting at Fort Hood on Thursday, a shooting did take place at another Texas installation this week.

A 20-year-old infantryman is in stable condition at a local hospital after he allegedly brandished a handgun at MPs on Fort Bliss, near El Paso, and exchanged gunfire with them.

Leadership at Fort Bliss signed a health and welfare inspection order that allowed them to search for any unregistered weapons in soldiers' personal areas, to include barracks and cars.

There is no indication whether or not the soldier who made homicidal threats toward leadership at Fort Hood was armed.

In general, soldiers are allowed to own personal weapons when living in barracks areas, but they must register the firearm with MPs and store the weapon in their unit armory.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Army Times will update this article as more information becomes available.

