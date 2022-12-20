A combat medic assigned to 18th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina died following injuries from a pedestrian mishap on the installation on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Army officials identified Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, on Monday as the pedestrian killed in the incident.

According to the official Preliminary Loss Report, De Leon was walking south along Knox Street and attempted to cross an intersection but “failed to ensure all lanes were clear.”

Traffic moving along Knox Street was on a green light. One driver saw that De Leon was about to cross and stopped their vehicle, another driver did not see De Leon attempting to cross the street. That vehicle struck De Leon when the specialist entered his traffic lane.

De Leon was transported to the local medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, died following injuries in a pedestrian mishap on Fort Bragg, North Carolina on Dec. 9, 2022. (Army)

Walking Safety Tips:

Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

Cross streets at crosswalks or intersections. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways or backing up in parking lots.

Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment

Embrace walking as a healthy form of transportation - get up, get out and get moving.

Source: Army Combat Readiness Center Preliminary Loss Report.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. John Michael De Leon. John Michael served as a combat medic with his unit for two years,” said Col. Jon Harvey, commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade. “He was an instrumental part of our Steel Family, and his loss is felt by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragedy, especially so close to the holiday season.”

He is survived by his wife, Heidi, and two children, according to an XVIII Airborne Corps statement provided by Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea, corps spokesman.

“Selfless, enthusiastic, dedicated, and an outstanding teammate are just a few characteristics that describe Spc. John Michael De Leon,” said Capt. Thomas Sujack, HHB commander. “As we mourn the loss of our teammate, we remember and honor him as the exceptional father, husband, son, Soldier, and combat medic he was. We are forever fortunate to have had him on our team for the past 2 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

De Leon was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery within the brigade. He served as a combat medic.

A native of San Antonio, Texas, De Leon joined the Army in 2019. He had been with the 18th FA Brigade for two years.

His military awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon, according to an XVIII Airborne Corps statement.

As part of the preliminary loss report, Army officials noted that since 2018 the service loses about six soldiers per year to pedestrian mishaps. This was the first such mishap for the Army in fiscal year 2023.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation, according to the XVIII Airborne Corps statement. The 18th Field Artillery Brigade will host a memorial service for Spc. De Leon in the coming days.

Todd South has written about crime, courts, government and the military for multiple publications since 2004 and was named a 2014 Pulitzer finalist for a co-written project on witness intimidation. Todd is a Marine veteran of the Iraq War. Davis Winkie is a senior reporter covering the Army, specializing in accountability reporting, personnel issues and military justice. He joined Military Times in 2020. Davis studied history at Vanderbilt University and UNC-Chapel Hill, writing a master's thesis about how the Cold War-era Defense Department influenced Hollywood's WWII movies.