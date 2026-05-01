An Alaska-based squadron developed a new combat course aimed at furthering arctic combat capabilities as the region becomes increasingly relevant geopolitically.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron, located at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, is currently running trial courses of the Arctic Combat Development Course until the region’s winter conditions thaw, most likely through mid-May, according to an April 24 release.

The five-day course teaches topics such as basic arctic medicine and combat patrolling on snowmachines, among other subjects, prepping the service members going through the course to be ready to support the nation’s Last Frontier, the statement says.

“The goal is to better equip our members for air-base [installation] defense in an arctic and sub-arctic environment, giving Airmen the skills to conduct long-term combat operations in austere environments,” 673d SFS and expeditionary skills trainer SSgt. Logan Franks said in the release.

“The course is tailored to enhance and prepare individuals who operate in an arctic environment more than 50% of the year,” Franks continued.

The Air Force emphasized how Alaska, one of the world’s harshest environments, is increasing in geopolitical significance and strategic worth.

A significant portion of the state is located in the Arctic, an area where the possibility of conflict is increasing as defense officials warn that Russia could turn its attention to the region after the war in Ukraine.

The base already offers other foundational programs for arctic operations, like Arctic Resiliency Training, but this course focuses on the ability to fight and win combat situations in arctic conditions, instead of just cold endurance, the release states.

The first day of the course focuses on arctic medicine, and the second and third days cover mobility and patrolling. On the fourth day, members use weapons and tactics to learn cold weather weapons and how to use snow for cover.

The final day of the course is a simulated combat patrol exercise followed by an after-action review, according to the release.

The squadron hopes to have the course accredited officially before the beginning of the next winter season.

“As more eyes look toward the Arctic, courses like ACDC ensure our defenders aren’t just surviving the cold, they’re dominating it,” the release reads.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.