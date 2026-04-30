President Donald Trump on Thursday said “probably” when asked whether he would consider pulling U.S. troops out of Italy and Spain, a day after announcing that Washington was looking at reducing the number of military personnel in Germany.

Trump has harshly criticized NATO allies ​for not sending their navies to help open the Strait of Hormuz, which was closed to global shipping following the start of a U.S.-Israeli air war against Iran on February 28. He has also said that he is considering withdrawing the United States from the alliance.

An internal Pentagon email, reported by Reuters last week, outlined options for the United States to punish NATO allies it believes failed to ​support U.S. operations in the war with Iran, including suspending Spain from the alliance.

Trump, who discussed the possibility of removing some U.S. troops from Europe earlier this month, on Wednesday said his administration was looking at cuts to U.S. forces in Germany and a decision would be made soon.

Asked on Thursday if he would also consider pulling U.S. troops out of Italy and Spain, two countries that have also been critical of the Iran war, Trump said, “Probably ... Look, why shouldn’t I? Italy has not been of any help to us and Spain has been horrible, absolutely horrible.”

Trump last month threatened to impose a full U.S. trade embargo on Spain after the European ally refused to let the U.S. military use its bases for missions linked to strikes on Iran.

The U.S. had just ​over 68,000 active-duty military personnel assigned permanently in its overseas bases in Europe as of December 2025, data from the U.S. Defense Manpower ​Data Center shows. More than half — about 36,400 — are based in Germany.