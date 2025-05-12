Two inmates at a Defense Department maximum-security prison attempted to escape from the facility several weeks ago, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center.

Correctional officers at the Fort Leavenworth Army Corrections Brigade in Kansas intervened April 29 when a prisoner duo made a run for it, successfully ending their efforts.

“Two inmates sustained injuries during the incident, were treated, and returned to custody,” the spokesperson said. “Public safety was maintained throughout the incident. The attempted escape is under investigation.”

After the incident, purported footage of the attempted escape was uploaded to an X account entitled “U.S. Army WTF! moments,” along with the incorrect name of one escapee said to be depicted in the shared photograph.

RELATED

The image depicted a man whose feet were caught in barbed wire atop a chain-link fence, his pants falling below his waist with his underwear exposed. Two individuals in uniform look to be standing on the hood of a patrol car, hoisting the escapee up.

The spokesperson told Military Times that the post inaccurately identified the individual in the photograph. The Army did not provide any more details regarding the circumstances of the near abscondment or the identities of those involved.

“As a matter of policy, we do not release inmate information,” the spokesperson said. “Further details are unavailable due to the ongoing investigation.”

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.