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See the prototype of DARPA’s new shelf-stable human blood substitute
See the prototype of DARPA’s new shelf-stable human blood substitute
At a recent exercise, Military researchers unveiled a mockup of the product they hope will advance battlefield medicine — a bag of lab-made human blood.
14 hours ago
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