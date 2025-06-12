One soldier was killed and another was injured in a helicopter training incident Wednesday at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Army officials said Thursday.

The incident involving two service members occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday in the base training area, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) said in a release.

Emergency services responded. One soldier was confirmed dead, and the other soldier was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and is in stable condition, according to the release.

The soldiers’ names are being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification.

The release did not provide additional details on the incident, which is under investigation.

Nine soldiers were killed in March 2023 when two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters collided midair and crashed near Fort Campbell.

