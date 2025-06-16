The Army has identified the soldier who died in an AH-64 Apache helicopter training accident at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on June 11 as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Dustin K. Wright.

Wright was declared dead on the scene the night of the accident, according to a 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) release.

The 40-year-old AH-64 Apache helicopter pilot was assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

Another pilot involved in the accident sustained minor injuries. He was evacuated to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and released the night of the incident, according to the release, which did not identify the soldier.

The release did not provide additional details on the accident, which is under investigation.

“The entire 101st Combat Aviation Brigade grieves the loss of CW2 Dustin Wright,” said Col. Tyler Partridge, commander of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade. “A former infantryman, Dustin cherished every opportunity to be outside and support ground troops. He did so with strength and honor. We will forever cherish the memories of his service, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.”

Wright enlisted in the Army in 2010 and arrived at Fort Campbell in May 2022. His awards and decorations include the Air Medal with “C” Device, the Army Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with three oak leaf clusters, the Expert Infantryman Badge, the Army Aviator Badge, the Army Parachutist Badge and the Army Pathfinder Badge.

