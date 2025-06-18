Two U.S. Army soldiers deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Inherent Resolve died this week in non-combat incidents, the Defense Department announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Saul Fabian Gonzalez, 26, of Pullman, Michigan, died Tuesday in Erbil, Iraq, officials said in a brief release. Sgt. 1st Class Emmett Wilfred Goodridge Jr., 40, of Roseville, Minnesota, died Sunday in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, according to a separate release.

The DOD releases did not provide additional details on the soldiers’ deaths, which are under investigation.

Gonzalez was an Apache helicopter mechanic assigned to D Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, according to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“The 101st CAB mourns the loss of Staff Sergeant Gonzalez,” Col. Tyler Partridge, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade commander, said in a statement Wednesday. “His journey with the 101st, from Private to Non-Commissioned Officer was one of commitment, grit, and honor. His service will forever be etched in our memories, and his legacy will ride on with the spirit of the Cavalry in the hearts of all who served alongside him.”

Gonzalez, who joined the Army in February 2018, was assigned to Fort Campbell in October 2018. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal with a “C” device, Army Achievement Medal with six oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal and Army Aviation Badge, among others.

Goodridge was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, at Fort Drum, New York.

“It is with deep sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of Sgt. 1st Class Goodridge. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fellow Soldiers,” Maj. Geoffrey A. Carmichael of the 10th Mountain Division said Wednesday. “The 1st Brigade Combat Team and 10th Mountain Division are providing support to his family and unit, and we are fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

Goodridge’s awards and decorations include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge. Goodridge, who had three previous combat deployments, was Ranger qualified, according to Carmichael.

Editor’s note: This report has been updated with additional information about Gonzalez’s and Goodridge’s service records and statements from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 10th Mountain Division officials.

Beth Sullivan is an editor for Military Times. Previously, she worked as a staff reporter for The Daily Memphian and as an assistant editor at The Austin Chronicle.