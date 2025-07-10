Sgt. 1st Class Robert Cruz was driving home from work on Aug. 30, 2023, when he witnessed a four-vehicle accident unfold in front of him.

As two vehicles crashed into one another, a third veered off the road in an attempt to avoid the collision. The car then rolled several times into oncoming traffic, coming to rest after crashing into a fourth vehicle.

What the Colorado Army National Guard soldier did next would see him awarded the Soldier’s Medal — the highest U.S. Army award for acts of heroism in a non-combat situation — at a July 9, 2025, ceremony in Centennial, Colorado, according to an Army release.

After watching the calamity occur, Cruz pulled over and immediately began assessing the occupants of the two vehicles. But as he did so, the rolled vehicle that had crossed the median burst into flames.

With utter disregard for his own safety, Cruz ran to the burning vehicle and found the driver unconscious and bleeding from a head wound.

Climbing into the burning vehicle, Cruz unbuckled and removed the unconscious driver to safety.

Once revived, the driver mentioned a child, resulting in Cruz rushing back to the rolled vehicle.

While there was an empty child’s seat, Cruz was able to confirm that there were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Cruz stayed by the wounded driver’s side until emergency responders arrived.

On July 9, the Adjutant General of Colorado, Army Maj. Gen. Laura Clellan, presided over Cruz’s ceremony and presented the award to the soldier.

“Sgt. 1st Class Cruz’s heroic action which saved a man’s life is in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Army,” Clellan said. “I’m proud to serve with Robert in the Colorado Army National Guard.”

