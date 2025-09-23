U.S. Central Command announced a new task force Tuesday that it hopes will speed up and simplify the process of equipping units with combat-ready technology.

The new organization, the Rapid Employment Joint Task Force, will be led by CENTCOM’s chief technology officer, Joy Shanaberger, and will focus on synthesizing logistics for capability, software and tech diplomacy.

“The new task force will synergize existing efforts among our Service components and support Secretary Hegseth’s drive to rapidly equip our warriors,” Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander, said in a release.

The task force, which will bring together a wide variety of specialists with backgrounds including data integration, logistics, warfighter integration, resourcing and information systems, aims to deliver viable technology to service members and units in the field within 60 days.

“Our goal is to rapidly deliver innovation, meaning putting combat-credible capability into the hands of our warfighters in 60 days or less. Equipping skilled warfighters faster with cutting-edge capabilities will deter bad actors,” Shanaberger stated in the release.

The task force also supports the Pentagon’s initiative to rapidly acquire and field drones, detailed in a July 10 memo released by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

That memo promised to overhaul drone-buying practices and listed three broad goals: bolstering the U.S. drone manufacturing base, delivering thousands of low-cost systems to military units over the next few years and integrating drone operations into training programs.

The Pentagon has focused heavily on these objectives in recent months across all branches of the military. The Navy recently awarded contracts for Collaborative Combat Aircraft drones to major defense contractors, while the Army conducted a trial to integrate short-range unmanned systems into a field exercise. Additionally, the Pentagon debuted its first “Top Drone” school for operators during a four-day event earlier this month.

