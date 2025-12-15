The U.S. Army this fall activated an artillery battalion in New York that is intended to give commanders in Europe new options for long-range strikes and deterrence.

Third Battalion, 12th Field Artillery Regiment was activated under the 56th Theater Multi-Domain Command on Oct. 17, a move that signaled “a significant step in the Army’s ongoing modernization and the expansion of long-range fires capability in the European Theater,” according to the command’s Monday announcement.

Though administratively tied to the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York, the new unit falls under the operational control of the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, part of the 56th Multi-Domain Command-Europe.

The activation “reintroduces a modern long-range precision fires battalion,” the press release said, adding that, for the European theater, “it means greater range, more flexible options and additional tools to deter or respond in a rapidly changing security environment.”

The battalion comprises over 500 soldiers and includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, per the Army. HIMARS is a truck-mounted multiple-rocket launcher that can fire precisely guided rockets up to around 186 miles, depending on the munition, according to the system’s manufacturer, Lockheed Martin.

The unit is also equipped with Mid-Range Capability, or MRC, systems, which are designed to strike even farther away.

Col. Jeffrey Pickler, the task force commander, said in the release that the activation symbolized “commitment to readiness, innovation, and to our allies and partners abroad.”

It remains unknown, however, if — or when — soldiers and equipment will be deployed overseas.

Officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The unit’s activation is part of the Army Transformation Initiative, an effort to reshape the force structure.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.