The Defense Department has identified a seventh service member to be killed in action amid ongoing combat operations against Iran.

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, of Glendale, Kentucky, succumbed to his wounds on March 8, the Pentagon announced, after being wounded during a March 1 enemy attack at Prince Sultan Air Base, Saudi Arabia.

Pennington was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade at Fort Carson, Colorado, the release added.

“Sgt. Pennington was a dedicated and experienced noncommissioned officer who led with strength, professionalism and sense of duty,” Col. Michael F. Dyer, 1st Space Brigade commander, said in the release. “Our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends and fellow soldiers. We remain dedicated to providing comfort and support at this time and will forever honor his legacy and ultimate sacrifice for our nation.”

Pennington enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2017 as a unit supply specialist, according to the release. He had been assigned to the 1st Space Battalion since June 2025.

His awards include the Army Commendation Medal (3), Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Korea Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Pennington will be posthumously promoted to staff sergeant, the release added. The incident is under investigation.

Seven service members have been killed in action during Operation Epic Fury, which began on Feb. 28 when the U.S. and Israel launched military strikes against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian leaders.

The Pentagon also announced Sunday that an Army National Guard officer who also served as a New York City policeman died on March 6 following a non-combat incident.

Maj. Sorffly Davius, 46, of Queens, New York, passed away at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, according to a release.

Iran has unleashed retaliatory strikes at U.S. military installations and civilian infrastructure across the Middle East amid ongoing bombardment by U.S. and Israeli forces.

The first six soldiers were killed when an Iranian one-way attack drone evaded U.S. air defenses on March 1 and struck a makeshift operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait.

The bodies of the six fallen soldiers returned to the U.S. at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Saturday as President Donald Trump and other top U.S. officials attended the dignified transfer of the troops’ remains.

The slain soldiers were identified as Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa; Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska; Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert Marzan, 54, of Sacramento, California.

CENTCOM announced Monday that 18 troops had been wounded so far.

