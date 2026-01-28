Just days before the New England Patriots secured a spot in the 2026 Super Bowl and moved within reach of a record seventh championship title, U.S. Marines were passengers aboard the team’s private jet en route to Norway.

The Marines deployed to Bardufoss on a combination of military and commercially chartered aircraft – including a Patriots-branded Boeing 767 – to begin preparations for a Norwegian-led winter exercise scheduled for March, the Marine Corps told Military Times.

Roughly 3,000 Marines are expected to join other U.S. forces and some 25,000 personnel from a dozen nations for Cold Response 26. A significant portion of the American contingent hails from the 2nd Marine Division, based at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. The drills are designed to test collective defense capabilities, U.S. readiness and interoperability with NATO allies under the harsh conditions of the Arctic.

A Patriots-branded Boeing 767 lands in preparation for Exercise Cold Response 26 in Bardufoss, Norway, Jan. 19, 2026. (Cpl. Judith Ann Lazaro/U.S. Marine Corps)

The aircraft the Marines traveled on are part of a fleet operated by Omni Air International, which is under contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to provide chartered flights for military personnel. Omni Air operates two Patriots-owned 767s that are used for team travel as well as a range of other flights, including humanitarian missions and military charter services, according to the company.

Nicknamed “AirKraft” after team owner Robert Kraft, the planes are painted in the Patriots’ red, white and blue, and emblazoned with the franchise’s six Lombardi Trophies on their tails. Inside, the cabins have been retrofitted with all first-class seats and features a state-of-the-art in-flight entertainment system.

“The 767 we have typically carries 260 people, but since we didn’t have a need to travel 260 people, we wanted to utilize the space on the plane to give more space for people,” Jim Nolan, the chief operating officer of Kraft Sports + Entertainment, said.

The Patriots are set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.

