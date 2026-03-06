Ten soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard completed a grueling cross-country skiing challenge to earn the Norwegian Ski Badge, marking what the service said is the first time the event has been hosted by a unit outside of the Norwegian Armed Forces.

The soldiers, assigned to Alpha Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), completed the event in late February at Ethan Allen Firing Range in Vermont, according to a release from the Vermont National Guard.

The foreign military badge is awarded to troops who prove proficient at military skiing in frigid winter conditions. Soldiers are required to finish an 18-mile ski course while carrying a weapon and ruck weighing at least 24 pounds. Soldiers are also assessed on marksmanship.

The company submitted a formal request to host the badge challenge and followed protocols established by the Royal Norwegian Embassy and its Defense Attaché Office to ensure the course met prescribed standards.

“For our Soldiers, skiing isn’t just a badge to earn. It’s a core mountain skill and part of who we are as a company,” said the company’s senior enlisted leader, 1st Sgt. Robin Fitch-McCullough.

“When you put a ruck on their backs and send them across snow and mountains as a team, you build toughness, trust and confidence,” he continued. “Events like this sharpen our edge, strengthen our cohesion, and make our Soldiers ready for whatever mission comes next.”

