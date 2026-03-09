The U.S. Coast Guard set a new record for the largest drug seizure made at sea in 18 years, which also turned out to be the largest bust ever in the history of its tactical helicopter unit.

The California-based Coast Guard cutter Munro announced the news after returning Sunday from a 119-day deployment that began in November of last year.

Sailing in the Eastern Pacific, the Munro spotted a go-fast smuggling boat and took up what became an intense pursuit.

A Scan Eagle surveillance drone participated in the pursuit alongside an MH-65 helicopter of the Coast Guard’s Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron. The Scan Eagle, which has a low-stealth profile and a relatively small size, operates autonomously and with extreme endurance.

After firing warning shots, the helicopter disabled the vessel’s engine with gunfire, ending the pursuit. Six suspected drug smugglers were arrested.

A record haul of 22,052 pounds of cocaine was recovered from the vessel, with an estimated street value of over $250 million.

“The service, our nation and our families can be extremely proud of Munro,” Capt. Jim O’Mara, the cutter’s commanding officer, said in a statement.

“This crew rose to every new challenge thrown at them with professionalism and persistence, and they achieved historic results. This was a one-of-a-kind deployment for us, but it is also just one part of a much broader campaign and U.S. national strategy.”

O’Mara said the long deployment had been hard on crew members’ families, but he expressed gratitude for the support from home and pride in the crew’s unprecedented accomplishments.

“Our families had to adapt to each new twist, just like all military families do across the Armed Forces. It is tough on them,” he said. “But when they hold strong at home that keeps us motivated and focused on our mission.”

Zita Ballinger Fletcher previously served as editor of Military History Quarterly and Vietnam magazines and as the historian of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. She holds an M.A. with distinction in military history.