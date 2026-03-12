Four drone systems were stolen from a Kentucky Army engineer battalion in Kentucky late last year, the Army investigators reported in a social media post this week.

The Skydio X10D drone systems were last seen in the 326th Division Engineer Battalion at Fort Campbell on Nov. 21, 2025 the Army Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, said, prompting them to offer a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party.

Investigators said the drones were stolen between Nov. 21 and 24, but they did not say when the theft was discovered.

Skydio X10D are small unmanned aerial drone systems that can be used by the military for battlefield intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. The systems can also use artificial intelligence to avoid obstacles in flight.

Fort Campbell released the images of two suspects in the drone heist. (Fort Campbell)

Army investigators released photos of two suspects wearing head coverings, dark sweatshirts and long pants and closed-toe shoes. They also included photos of two vehicles potentially involved in the theft: a light colored four-door sedan and a dark colored four-door truck.

Investigators have asked anyone with information about the theft to contact the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division or submit an anonymous tip online.

