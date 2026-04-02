U.S. forces have carried out 49 airstrikes in Somalia so far in 2026, a pace that puts this year on track to rival or exceed last year’s operations against Islamic militant groups.

The attacks, conducted in coordination with the Somali government, come after U.S. Africa Command carried out 124 strikes in 2025, a dramatic jump from just 10 in 2024, according to an AFRICOM spokesperson.

“Alongside the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali Armed Forces, our efforts continue to degrade ISIS and al Shabaab capabilities,” the spokesperson said in a Wednesday statement.

The most recent strike targeted al-Shabaab last week, according to a statement released by the command on Monday. The strike hit around 82 miles northwest of Kismayo, a port city on the country’s southern coast. The command said it would not divulge specific details about units or assets to protect operations in the region.

Al Shabab is an al-Qaeda linked insurgent group that has repeatedly attacked civilians and government forces.

The U.S. carried out 18 strikes in Somalia in 2023 and 16 in 2022.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.