Fourteen years after leaving Mongolia on his own to pursue an education in the United States, Sgt. Munk Munkhzaya returned home in a U.S. Army uniform to support Exercise Khaan Quest 2026 as a translator and cultural liaison.

Munkhzaya, a finance technician assigned to the 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, returned to Mongolia for the multinational exercise hosted by the Mongolian Armed Forces and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

The exercise brings together military personnel from 18 nations to improve United Nations peacekeeping training.

“Khaan Quest gives service members from multiple nations the opportunity to meet each other, share cultures and build relationships,” Munkhzaya said in a release.

Because of his fluency in both English and Mongolian, Munkhzaya was selected to support the exercise by helping bridge communication gaps between forces.

“I explain why the U.S. Army does things a certain way, and I also explain the Mongolian perspective,” Munkhzaya said. “It helps connect both forces.”

Sgt. Munkhzaya, recites the Oath of Enlistment during his reenlistment ceremony at Five Hills Training Area, Mongolia, July 2, 2026. (Sgt. Alexcia Rupert/Army)

While participating in the event, Munkhzaya reenlisted in the U.S. Army during a ceremony held inside a traditional Mongolian ger, or yurt, at Five Hills Training Area, on July 2, 2026.

The people in Mongolia welcomed Munkhzaya back home in a U.S. uniform.

“They thanked me for sharing the Mongolian side with the U.S. Army, and that made me feel comfortable coming back this year,” Munkhzaya added.

Munkhzaya said he grew up wanting to study in the United States. After graduating from high school in Ulaanbaatar, he moved to California alone, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics with a minor in business from California State University, Sacramento.

Although he had opportunities for a civilian career, Munkhzaya wanted a different path.

“I joined the Army because I wanted the military lifestyle,” Munkhzaya said. “I wanted more discipline. I thought it would help me grow as a person.”