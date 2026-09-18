The Army has identified the soldier killed during a rollover incident Monday at Fort Hood, Texas.

Pfc. Ethan Brewer, a 20-year-old from Apex, North Carolina, was killed and another soldier wounded during a training exercise, which involved a Humvee modified to perform medical evacuations. The injured soldier has since been released from the hospital, according to a Fort Hood release.

Brewer, who entered the Army in 2025 as a medic, was assigned to 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade. He arrived at Fort Hood in early 2026, per the release. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal.

“Our team is extremely saddened by the loss of Pfc. Brewer. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, loved ones, and fellow Troopers,” said Col. Nathan Adkins, commander of 1st Cavalry Division Artillery Brigade. “We will remember Ethan for the Soldier, teammate, and friend that he was. We are forever grateful for his commitment to serve our nation and for the impact he made on those who served alongside him.”

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center is investigating the incident.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She holds a master's degree in military history from King's College, London, and is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.